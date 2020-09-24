Behind Enemy Sidelines: Previewing the Bulldogs, Rebels and SEC's Week 1

It's finally here. The Southeastern Conference football season is about to kick off and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner and Nate Gabler of SI's The Grove Report are pumped.

On this week's episode of Behind Enemy Sidelines (audio only this week due to technical issues), the guys go inside Mississippi State's matchup versus LSU and Ole Miss' game against Florida. Could either of the Mississippi schools pull off upsets? Plus the guys look at possible win totals for all SEC teams and pick all of this week's games.

Click the link below to listen, or get the show from Spotify, iTunes or anywhere you get your podcasts:

