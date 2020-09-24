SI.com
Behind Enemy Sidelines: Previewing the Bulldogs, Rebels and SEC's Week 1

Joel Coleman

It's finally here. The Southeastern Conference football season is about to kick off and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner and Nate Gabler of SI's The Grove Report are pumped. 

On this week's episode of Behind Enemy Sidelines (audio only this week due to technical issues), the guys go inside Mississippi State's matchup versus LSU and Ole Miss' game against Florida. Could either of the Mississippi schools pull off upsets? Plus the guys look at possible win totals for all SEC teams and pick all of this week's games.

Click the link below to listen, or get the show from Spotify, iTunes or anywhere you get your podcasts:

MORE FROM COWBELL CORNER:

Here's how Mississippi State could upset No. 6 LSU

Mississippi State's Mike Leach discusses past Tiger Stadium experience and more on SEC teleconference

Callin' Baton Rouge: Five questions for an LSU insider from a Mississippi State perspective

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions.

Here's how Mississippi State could upset No. 6 LSU

Here are five things the Bulldogs likely have to do if they are to claim a surprise victory over the Tigers down in Baton Rouge

Everything Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett said ahead of the LSU game

Arnett met with reporters on Wednesday night

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/24): Leadoff bomb for Frazier, Graveman and Stratton shine

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

T&L Thursday: Can Mississippi State's defense contain LSU's passing game?

A look at the Bulldogs' chances of slowing down the LSU air attack

State to Sundays update: Reliving Dak Prescott's historic day and more

A quick look at how former Bulldogs in the NFL are doing on the eve of Week 3

Mississippi State and Ole Miss in fifth-place tie in the West in SEC media's yearly predictions

Kylin Hill and Erroll Thompson also chosen All-SEC

Mississippi State's Mike Leach discusses past Tiger Stadium experience and more on SEC teleconference

Leach made his weekly appearance on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday

WATCH: Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello goes in-depth on how he has tried to master the Air Raid and more

Costello met with reporters on Tuesday ahead of Mississippi State's season opener at LSU

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/23): Adam Frazier helps push Pirates past Cubs, Dakota Hudson out for year

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

T&L Wednesday: Finally, it's a game-week Rumblings

The guys dive into the weekly mailbag

