Behind Enemy Sidelines: SEC's most overrated and underrated of 2020

Joel Coleman

It's another edition of Behind Enemy Sidelines.

This week, Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner and Nate Gabler of SI's The Grove Report spend much of their time taking a bigger-picture look at the Southeastern Conference. 

Which are the most underrated and overrated teams, players, coaches, ideas and storylines in the SEC for the 2020 season?

Watch above for the full video or, if you prefer an audio version, check below for the podcast link. You can also find us at Spotify, iTunes and anywhere you get your podcasts:

When will Mike Leach name a QB & other weekend football notes

Mike Leach breaks down Mississippi State's first scrimmage

OL Nick Jones flips from Southern Miss, commits to MSU

