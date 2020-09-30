It's a new episode of Behind Enemy Sidelines. On the latest show, Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner and Nate Gabler of SI's The Grove Report look back on a thrilling opening weekend and what it means going forward.

Mississippi State upset defending-national-champion LSU. Ole Miss lost to Florida, but showed plenty of offensive life. It appears it's a new day for the Bulldogs and Rebels under Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin, respectively. Can the two schools keep the momentum going this week as State hosts Arkansas and Ole Miss travels to Kentucky?

You can watch the show above, or listen to the podcast linked below on both Apple podcasts and Spotify.

CLICK HERE for Spotify Podcast Link

CLICK HERE for iTunes Podcast Link

