Cowbell Corner News and Notes: A wonderful Wednesday for MSU

With a baseball win in their home opener and a men's basketball victory in dominating fashion, Wednesday was a wonderful day for Mississippi State. In the video at the top of this page, Cowbell Corner publisher Joel Coleman takes you through MSU's successful day and what it might mean now and moving forward.

Mississippi State baseball took a 7-3 win over Jackson State on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.