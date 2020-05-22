Cowbell Corner
T&L Friday: Deep dive into MSU's 1991 SEC Championship

Joel Coleman

The 1991 Mississippi State men's basketball team isn't talked about a lot. For whatever reason, despite all its success, it gets overshadowed a bit by the 1996 Final Four team and MSU's more recent SEC title won in 2004. But for then-head coach Richard Williams, the 1991 championship team isn't overlooked at all. In fact, he says it's his favorite group.

Get more inside information on the 1991 team from Williams himself as he joins SuperTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner for a deep dive on the '91 Bulldogs. Then later in the show, former MSU player Greg Carter joins to talk about the win over LSU that clinched the league crown.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

