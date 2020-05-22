T&L Friday: Deep dive into MSU's 1991 SEC Championship

The 1991 Mississippi State men's basketball team isn't talked about a lot. For whatever reason, despite all its success, it gets overshadowed a bit by the 1996 Final Four team and MSU's more recent SEC title won in 2004. But for then-head coach Richard Williams, the 1991 championship team isn't overlooked at all. In fact, he says it's his favorite group.

Get more inside information on the 1991 team from Williams himself as he joins SuperTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner for a deep dive on the '91 Bulldogs. Then later in the show, former MSU player Greg Carter joins to talk about the win over LSU that clinched the league crown.

