Mississippi State's John Cohen Has Proven He Belongs As Bulldogs' Athletic Director

Following several disappointing seasons in several sports, the seat was warm for John Cohen. Now, he has proven he belongs.

Message boards, major Twitter accounts, and many fans in Maroon and White all began to feel uneasy three years into John Cohen’s reign as AD. Andy Cannizaro had been dismissed after an extramarital affair was made public. Joe Moorhead declared they would have to “drag his Yankee ass” out of Starkville before he was fired after a bowl loss soon after.

The volleyball team, soccer team, softball team had a combined 14 wins in conference play and Vic Schaefer was getting ready to ditch the powerhouse program he made by hand. It seemed that after a decade of success across multiple sports, the end of a golden era of athletics was over.

In the midst of the chaos, one tweet seemingly changed everything:

John Cohen took one of his first big moves, and it was one that rocked the boat. He hired Mike Leach, a beloved figure in college football, who brought a long track record of winning with him.

Nearly two years later, Leach has five wins over Top 25 teams and is on his way to his second straight bowl game at Mississippi State. With a young, talented team that he assembled quickly, it’s apparent this team is set to contend in the years to follow. Though it’s not just the Mike Leach hire that has panned out since then. Cohen’s hires are seeing success across the board.

Julie Darty-Dennis has her team 2nd in the SEC this season and has shattered nearly every record there is for Mississippi State Volleyball.

Samantha Ricketts’ team came alive late last season and made noise in the NCAA Tournament. She has carried that momentum into the off-season with an excellent recruiting class. James Armstrong’s team made a late push and has shown signs of improvement since he took over.

Cohen made the tough decision, several seasons, to hold on to Ben Howland. He arguably has Mississippi State’s best team in over a decade. Chris Lemonis, well, he won a National Title.

The only question mark that remains to see be seen is in women’s basketball. Nikki McCray-Penson never got a chance to show whether she would restore the program back to top of the pack after she stepped down citing health reasons. Doug Novak has won his first two games as the interim coach, but Cohen will have to prove himself again. Is there a bigger, more proven coach out there that Cohen has his eye on? Whether or not Novak is hired to the position full-time remains a mystery to everyone involved, likely including Cohen. If his track record at hiring is true as of late, the fan base would be wise to trust in him.

All of this is to say that, it is not easy to see multiple programs across the athletic department thrive. It is a rare achievement that normally the rich, elite universities achieve. Though, even they have struggles.

The University of Texas is fresh off a Directors Cup victory, which is an award to the top athletic department in the country. The University of Texas is also fresh off an embarrassing loss to Kansas to bring their football record to 4-6 on the year. Stanford, who has long dominated this award, has struggled in men’s basketball and football as of late.

Maintained success isn’t easy to come by, and yet, the former baseball coach turned athletic director has finally found the right formula.