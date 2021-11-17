Mississippi State's John Cohen Has Proven He Belongs As Bulldogs' Athletic Director

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    John Cohen Has Proven He Belongs As Athletic Director

    Following several disappointing seasons in several sports, the seat was warm for John Cohen. Now, he has proven he belongs.
    Author:

    Message boards, major Twitter accounts, and many fans in Maroon and White all began to feel uneasy three years into John Cohen’s reign as AD. Andy Cannizaro had been dismissed after an extramarital affair was made public. Joe Moorhead declared they would have to “drag his Yankee ass” out of Starkville before he was fired after a bowl loss soon after. 

    The volleyball team, soccer team, softball team had a combined 14 wins in conference play and Vic Schaefer was getting ready to ditch the powerhouse program he made by hand. It seemed that after a decade of success across multiple sports, the end of a golden era of athletics was over. 

    In the midst of the chaos, one tweet seemingly changed everything:

    John Cohen took one of his first big moves, and it was one that rocked the boat. He hired Mike Leach, a beloved figure in college football, who brought a long track record of winning with him. 

    Nearly two years later, Leach has five wins over Top 25 teams and is on his way to his second straight bowl game at Mississippi State. With a young, talented team that he assembled quickly, it’s apparent this team is set to contend in the years to follow. Though it’s not just the Mike Leach hire that has panned out since then. Cohen’s hires are seeing success across the board.

    Julie Darty-Dennis has her team 2nd in the SEC this season and has shattered nearly every record there is for Mississippi State Volleyball. 

    Read More

    Samantha Ricketts’ team came alive late last season and made noise in the NCAA Tournament. She has carried that momentum into the off-season with an excellent recruiting class. James Armstrong’s team made a late push and has shown signs of improvement since he took over. 

    Cohen made the tough decision, several seasons, to hold on to Ben Howland. He arguably has Mississippi State’s best team in over a decade. Chris Lemonis, well, he won a National Title. 

    The only question mark that remains to see be seen is in women’s basketball. Nikki McCray-Penson never got a chance to show whether she would restore the program back to top of the pack after she stepped down citing health reasons. Doug Novak has won his first two games as the interim coach, but Cohen will have to prove himself again. Is there a bigger, more proven coach out there that Cohen has his eye on? Whether or not Novak is hired to the position full-time remains a mystery to everyone involved, likely including Cohen. If his track record at hiring is true as of late, the fan base would be wise to trust in him.

    All of this is to say that, it is not easy to see multiple programs across the athletic department thrive. It is a rare achievement that normally the rich, elite universities achieve. Though, even they have struggles. 

    The University of Texas is fresh off a Directors Cup victory, which is an award to the top athletic department in the country. The University of Texas is also fresh off an embarrassing loss to Kansas to bring their football record to 4-6 on the year. Stanford, who has long dominated this award, has struggled in men’s basketball and football as of late. 

    Maintained success isn’t easy to come by, and yet, the former baseball coach turned athletic director has finally found the right formula.

    USATSI_16361707
    Other

    Mississippi State's John Cohen Has Proven He Belongs As Bulldogs' Athletic Director

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17164726
    Football

    Former Bulldogs QB Dak Prescott Building Strong Campaign for NFL MVP as Cowboys Blow Out Falcons

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17110494
    Football

    Bulldogs Talk Historic Comeback Over Auburn, Upcoming Matchup Against Tennessee State

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17156885
    Football

    Bulldogs Land in Latest College Football Playoff Top 25

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17158068
    Football

    2022 NFL Draft: Pinning Down Potential Landing Spots for Charles Cross

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17157061
    Football

    If Matt Corral is Mississippi's Top QB, Then Why Does Will Rogers Have Better Stats?

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17157332
    Football

    Watch: Bulldogs Coach Mike Leach Talks Win Over Auburn, Upcoming Game Against Tennessee State

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_13549080 (3)
    Football

    Former Ole Miss WR Commitment Announces Commitment to Mississippi State

    Nov 15, 2021