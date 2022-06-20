Mississippi State Softball Adds Florida State Transfer Kiersten Landers

Mississippi State softball had one of the best seasons in program history in 2022. Many records were shattered, and the Bulldogs ended their season by hosting the Arizona Wildcats in the program's first-ever super regional.

The Bulldogs are losing arguably the best catcher in the country in Mia Davidson and an outstanding pitcher in Annie Willis, but MSU is returning many experienced and talented players next season. Head coach Samantha Ricketts added another experienced and outstanding talent in Kiersten Landers that will look to contribute to the success of MSU softball in 2023.

In high school, Landers won back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018. She also received many honors and awards such as being a four-time Class AAA first-team all-state member. Landers possesses a winning mentality and hard work ethic that will play a huge part for the Bulldogs in 2023.

During the Baton Rouge super regional in 2021, the Seminoles were tied up at three against LSU with runners on first and second. Landers' name was called, and she came up clutch for the Noles as she drilled a ball down the third-base line to send FSU to the Women's College World Series.

With all that being said, Landers still has yet to play an entire season. However, Landers is a speedy outfielder who can hit anywhere in a lineup. During the 2020 season that was cut short due to COVID-19, Landers appeared in 24 games and led the team with a .358 batting average and was also tied for most stolen bases. In 2021, Landers recorded a .262 batting average and was 13 for 15 in stolen bases. She also remains perfect in fielding percentage with no errors.

Although she made a huge impact during the time she was on the field, Landers has also faced many hardships during her time as a Seminole. Landers suffered from a torn ACL in 2019 and again in 2022. She also was not able to play in 2020 due to the year being cut short due to COVID. Through all the challenges Landers has faced, she remains one of the most talented and underrated players in the country.

Coach Ricketts and the Bulldogs now add another outstanding outfielder to go along with left fielder Chloe Malau'ulu and Brylie St. Clair in center field. Landers is bringing her winning mentality to Starkville in 2023 and will look to make an impact wearing Maroon and White.