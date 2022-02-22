Mississippi State Softball Shows Flashes in Bulldog Kickoff Classic

The Bulldogs' kickoff tournament didn't exactly go to plan, but there were some bright spots.

Over this past weekend, the MSU softball team hosted their annual kickoff classic, playing Central Arkansas, Southern Illinois and Georgia State.

MSU finished their slate of games with a 2-3 record, earning run-rule victories in their two wins against Central Arkansas (Friday) and Georgia Tech (Saturday).

In the midst of the action on Friday evening, Bulldog slugger Mia Davidson captured the SEC Home Run crown with a two-run shot in the run ruling of Central Arkansas. That brought Davidson's career HR total to 72, breaking the record previously held by Florida's Lauren Haeger. The kicker? Davidson needed 212 games to do so, while Haeger did it in 261.

Another bright spot of the young season has been that of outfielder Brylee St. Clair. Coming into the season, head coach Samantha Ricketts was adamant that St. Clair would have to hit her way into the lineup, and she's done just that. After this past weekend, St. Clair currently sits at a .314 average, notching 11 hits in 35 at-bats. Her speed brings an aspect to the team that not many others have, and will be an instrumental facet of the offense going forward.

Despite the crowning of the SEC's new HR queen and the emergence of St. Claire, there were some rocky moments for the Bulldogs as well, particularly in the lone Sunday game against Georgia State.

MSU lost 4-1 in the contest, with three of those runs being unearned. That's a hard pill to swallow, and will no doubt be a point of emphasis going forward as the Bulldogs look to solidify their pitching rotation.

The team knows what they have to work on, though, and senior outfielder Chloe Malau'ulu spoke to reporters about the plan moving forward.

"I just think that it is only the second week we've really been out here playing," said Malau'ulu, "so it does expose some things that we need to work on as a team. However, we have the energy. We have the drive and the will to win. It is just about cleaning up a few things defensively and just attacking early in the batter's box. Those things are key for us."

Malau'ulu and the rest of the Bulldogs will look to get back on track Wednesday as they face UT Martin in a single midweek game at 5:30 p.m. in Lexington, TN.