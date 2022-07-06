Skip to main content

Mississippi State Softball Coach Samantha Ricketts Receives Contract Extension

Ricketts is here to stay in Starkville after leading the Bulldogs to a historic level of success.

Mississippi State softball head coach Samantha Ricketts signed a four-year contract extension Tuesday, according to a release from the school. Four years is the maximum term allowable under Mississippi law.

“Coach Ricketts has improved our program during the past three seasons as our head coach,” Mississippi State Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “It is evident that Coach Ricketts and her staff have worked tirelessly to elevate Mississippi State softball to the Super Regional level. We are very excited about the future and look forward to reaching new heights under Samantha’s leadership.”

Ricketts has been a huge piece of taking MSU softball to new heights. The 2022 season was one for the books as the Bulldogs advanced to their first Super Regional, hosting a postseason contest for the first time in program history.

Ricketts is a proven winner -- in her first campaign, MSU's 25 victories in the shortened 2020 season were tied for the most in the nation. She then posted a 35-win and 37-win season in Starkville, giving plenty of reason for optimism that the Bulldogs will remain consistent contenders under her guidance.

“I am thankful that John Cohen believes in our staff and the future of our program,” Ricketts said. 

“Coach Johnson and Coach Bratton are an integral part of what we are building and have been hitting the recruiting trail, looking to continue building on the foundation of what last year’s team built. These titles are recognition of their dedication to and hard work for this program as they continue to push us forward to make more history for Mississippi State softball.”

Heading into the 2023 season, the Bulldogs come off of their highest final ranking in history  in both the NFCA (No. 19) and USA Softball (No. 20) polls. 

