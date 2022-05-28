Live Updates: Mississippi State Softball vs. Arizona, Super Regional Game 2
Mississippi State softball (37-26, 10-14) dropped Friday's Super Regional matchup against Arizona (37-20, 8-16) by a score of 3-2 in extra innings.
The Bulldogs are looking to get even and force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday afternoon. They will need to dominate from the beginning to pick up a victory against a heavy-hitting Wildcats team.
First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT. Be sure to tune in to Cowbell Corner... and refresh your browser for the latest updates!
Mississippi State starting lineup:
CF Brylie St. Clair
C Mia Davidson
2B Shea Moreno
LF Chloe Malau'ulu
3B Paige Cook
RF Addison Purvis
DP Matalasi Faapito
SS Madisyn Kennedy
1B Riley Hull
RHP Aspen Wesley
Arizona starting lineup:
CF Janelle Meono
C Sharlize Palacios
2B Allie Skaggs
3B Izzy Pacho
1B Carlie Scupin
RF Paige Dimler
DP Blaise Biringer
SS Sophia Carroll
LF Jasmine Perezchica
RHP Devyn Netz
TOP of 1: Mississippi State batting
St. Clair grounded out to 1b
Davidson walked
Moreno singled to shortstop, Davidson advanced to second
Malau'ulu reached on fielder's choice, Moreno advanced to second, Davidson out at third
Cook grounded out to 2b
BOTTOM of 1: Arizona batting
Meono singled to 3b
Palacios struck out swinging
Skaggs singled to right field, Meono advanced to second
Pacho flied out to right field
Scupin flied out to right field
End of 1: Mississippi State 0, Arizona 0
TOP of 2: Mississippi State batting
Purvis doubled down the right-field line
Allison Florian in to pinch run for Purvis
Faapito struck out swinging
Kennedy singled to left field, Florian scored