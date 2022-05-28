Skip to main content

Live Updates: Mississippi State Softball vs. Arizona, Super Regional Game 2

Mississippi State is looking to even up its Super Regional record against Arizona and force a Game 3 for a chance to compete in the Women's College World Series.

Mississippi State softball (37-26, 10-14) dropped Friday's Super Regional matchup against Arizona (37-20, 8-16) by a score of 3-2 in extra innings.

The Bulldogs are looking to get even and force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday afternoon. They will need to dominate from the beginning to pick up a victory against a heavy-hitting Wildcats team.

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT. Be sure to tune in to Cowbell Corner... and refresh your browser for the latest updates!

Mississippi State starting lineup:

CF Brylie St. Clair

C Mia Davidson

2B Shea Moreno

LF Chloe Malau'ulu

3B Paige Cook

RF Addison Purvis

DP Matalasi Faapito

SS Madisyn Kennedy

1B Riley Hull

RHP Aspen Wesley 

Arizona starting lineup:

CF Janelle Meono

C Sharlize Palacios

2B Allie Skaggs

3B Izzy Pacho

1B Carlie Scupin

RF Paige Dimler

Scroll to Continue

Read More

DP Blaise Biringer

SS Sophia Carroll

LF Jasmine Perezchica

RHP Devyn Netz 

TOP of 1: Mississippi State batting

St. Clair grounded out to 1b

Davidson walked 

Moreno singled to shortstop, Davidson advanced to second 

Malau'ulu reached on fielder's choice, Moreno advanced to second, Davidson out at third 

Cook grounded out to 2b

BOTTOM of 1: Arizona batting

Meono singled to 3b

Palacios struck out swinging 

Skaggs singled to right field, Meono advanced to second

Pacho flied out to right field

Scupin flied out to right field

End of 1: Mississippi State 0, Arizona 0

TOP of 2: Mississippi State batting

Purvis doubled down the right-field line 

Allison Florian in to pinch run for Purvis 

Faapito struck out swinging 

Kennedy singled to left field, Florian scored 

USATSI_18253206
Other

Mississippi State Softball Falls 3-2 to Arizona in Game 1 of Super Regional

By Elizabeth Keen20 hours ago
USATSI_17421433
Other

Live Softball Updates: Mississippi State Softball vs. Arizona, Super Regionals Game 1

By Elizabeth KeenMay 27, 2022
USATSI_15063408
Football

Three Mississippi State Football Players Poised For a Breakout 2022 Season

By Elizabeth KeenMay 27, 2022
USATSI_17156265
Football

Kickoff Times Announced For Egg Bowl, Other Games on 2022 Mississippi State Football Schedule

By Crissy FroydMay 26, 2022
USATSI_18253210
Other

How to Watch: Mississippi State Softball Faces Arizona in Super Regional

By Crissy FroydMay 26, 2022
USATSI_17475831 (1)
Football

Dak Prescott Speaks Out On Uvalde School Shooting: 'Makes Me Fearful to Have Children'

By Elizabeth KeenMay 26, 2022
USATSI_17475434
Football

Former Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott Knows Who He Wants His Lockermate to Be

By Crissy FroydMay 25, 2022
USATSI_17875174
Baseball

Mississippi State Outfielder Matt Corder Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Crissy FroydMay 25, 2022