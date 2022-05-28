Mississippi State is looking to even up its Super Regional record against Arizona and force a Game 3 for a chance to compete in the Women's College World Series.

Mississippi State softball (37-26, 10-14) dropped Friday's Super Regional matchup against Arizona (37-20, 8-16) by a score of 3-2 in extra innings.

The Bulldogs are looking to get even and force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday afternoon. They will need to dominate from the beginning to pick up a victory against a heavy-hitting Wildcats team.

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT.

Mississippi State starting lineup:

CF Brylie St. Clair

C Mia Davidson

2B Shea Moreno

LF Chloe Malau'ulu

3B Paige Cook

RF Addison Purvis

DP Matalasi Faapito

SS Madisyn Kennedy

1B Riley Hull

RHP Aspen Wesley

Arizona starting lineup:

CF Janelle Meono

C Sharlize Palacios

2B Allie Skaggs

3B Izzy Pacho

1B Carlie Scupin

RF Paige Dimler

DP Blaise Biringer

SS Sophia Carroll

LF Jasmine Perezchica

RHP Devyn Netz

TOP of 1: Mississippi State batting

St. Clair grounded out to 1b

Davidson walked

Moreno singled to shortstop, Davidson advanced to second

Malau'ulu reached on fielder's choice, Moreno advanced to second, Davidson out at third

Cook grounded out to 2b

BOTTOM of 1: Arizona batting

Meono singled to 3b

Palacios struck out swinging

Skaggs singled to right field, Meono advanced to second

Pacho flied out to right field

Scupin flied out to right field

End of 1: Mississippi State 0, Arizona 0

TOP of 2: Mississippi State batting

Purvis doubled down the right-field line

Allison Florian in to pinch run for Purvis

Faapito struck out swinging

Kennedy singled to left field, Florian scored