Live Updates: Mississippi State Softball vs. Arizona, Super Regional Game 1

Mississippi State looks to start its Super Regional off with a victory against Arizona.

Mississippi State softball (37-25, 10-14) is looking to continue its successful season with a victory in the Super Regional over the Arizona Wildcats (36-20, 8-16). 

The Bulldogs are hosting their first Super Regional in program history. With two wins in the best-of-three series, the team will advance to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. 

First pitch is set for 11 a.m. CT. Be sure to tune in to Cowbell Corner... and refresh your browser for the latest updates!

Mississippi State starting lineup:

CF Brylie St. Clair 

C Mia Davidson

2B Shea Moreno

LF Chloe Malau'ulu

3B Paige Cook

RF Addison Purvis

DP Matalasi Faapito

SS Madisyn Kennedy 

1B Riley Hull

RHP Annie Willis

Arizona starting lineup:

CF Janelle Meono

C Sharlize Palacios

2B Allie Skaggs

3B Izzy Pacho

1B Carlie Scupin

RF Paige Dimler 

DP Blaise Biringer

SS Sophia Carroll

LF Jasmine Perezchica 

RHP Hanah Bowen 

TOP of 1: Arizona batting

Meono singled up the middle 

Palacios struck out looking 

Skaggs struck out swinging 

Pacho struck out swinging 

BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State batting

St. Clair grounded out to pitcher 

Davidson flied out to center field 

Moreno flied out to left field

End of 1: Mississippi State 0, Arizona 0

TOP of 2: Arizona batting

Scupin grounded out to 2b

Dimler doubled down the 1b line

Biringer grounded out to pitcher

Carroll flied out to center field

BOTTOM of 2: Mississippi State batting

Malau’ulu walked

Cook out on sacrifice bunt, Malau’ulu advanced to second 

Purvis walked 

Allison Florian in to pinch run for Purvis  

Faapito struck out swinging 

Kennedy flied out to right field

End of 2: Mississippi State 0, Arizona 0

TOP of 3: Arizona batting 

Perezchica struck out swinging 

Meono singled to 3b 

Palacios flied out to cf 

Skaggs flied out to 2b

BOTTOM of 3: Mississippi State batting

Hull walked

St. Clair flied out to left field 

Davidson struck out swinging 

Moreno singled to left field, Hull advanced to second 

Malau’ulu walked, Moreno advanced to second, Hull advanced to third 

Cook flied out to center field 

End of 3: Mississippi State 0, Arizona 0

Top of 4: Arizona batting

Pacho fouled out to lf 

