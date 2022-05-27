Live Updates: Mississippi State Softball vs. Arizona, Super Regional Game 1
Mississippi State softball (37-25, 10-14) is looking to continue its successful season with a victory in the Super Regional over the Arizona Wildcats (36-20, 8-16).
The Bulldogs are hosting their first Super Regional in program history. With two wins in the best-of-three series, the team will advance to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.
First pitch is set for 11 a.m. CT. Be sure to tune in to Cowbell Corner... and refresh your browser for the latest updates!
Mississippi State starting lineup:
CF Brylie St. Clair
C Mia Davidson
2B Shea Moreno
LF Chloe Malau'ulu
3B Paige Cook
RF Addison Purvis
DP Matalasi Faapito
SS Madisyn Kennedy
1B Riley Hull
RHP Annie Willis
Arizona starting lineup:
CF Janelle Meono
C Sharlize Palacios
2B Allie Skaggs
3B Izzy Pacho
1B Carlie Scupin
RF Paige Dimler
DP Blaise Biringer
SS Sophia Carroll
LF Jasmine Perezchica
RHP Hanah Bowen
TOP of 1: Arizona batting
Meono singled up the middle
Palacios struck out looking
Skaggs struck out swinging
Pacho struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State batting
St. Clair grounded out to pitcher
Davidson flied out to center field
Moreno flied out to left field
End of 1: Mississippi State 0, Arizona 0
TOP of 2: Arizona batting
Scupin grounded out to 2b
Dimler doubled down the 1b line
Biringer grounded out to pitcher
Carroll flied out to center field
BOTTOM of 2: Mississippi State batting
Malau’ulu walked
Cook out on sacrifice bunt, Malau’ulu advanced to second
Purvis walked
Allison Florian in to pinch run for Purvis
Faapito struck out swinging
Kennedy flied out to right field
End of 2: Mississippi State 0, Arizona 0
TOP of 3: Arizona batting
Perezchica struck out swinging
Meono singled to 3b
Palacios flied out to cf
Skaggs flied out to 2b
BOTTOM of 3: Mississippi State batting
Hull walked
St. Clair flied out to left field
Davidson struck out swinging
Moreno singled to left field, Hull advanced to second
Malau’ulu walked, Moreno advanced to second, Hull advanced to third
Cook flied out to center field
End of 3: Mississippi State 0, Arizona 0
Top of 4: Arizona batting
Pacho fouled out to lf