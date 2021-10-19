Bulldogs Volleyball Reaching a New Level With Julie Darty-Dennis

Julie Darty-Dennis has the VolleyDawgs playing at an unprecedented level, and it doesn't look like they are stopping any time soon.

Mississippi State athletics is seeing success all over campus across multiple sports.

Resources have been poured into several programs and the benefits are showing themselves. We have seen the rise of MSU's women’s basketball program, women’s soccer, women’s golf, and men’s tennis all in the last few years.

This is in no small part to the commitment from donors and the athletic department. Now, another sport has risen to the occasion: volleyball. After coming over from Jacksonville, Julie Darty-Dennis knew there was an uphill challenge ahead of her.

MSU's volleyball team had only two seasons over .500 twice in 10 years prior to her arrival. The SEC is arguably one of the toughest conferences to compete within in the country, especially considering Kentucky is the reigning national champion. Patiently since 2017, though, Darty has continued to build a program and never lost faith.

Four years later, Darty has the team at 14-5 (5-2) and with a handful of signature wins, including a win at the 17th ranked Florida Gators. The season is in front of the Dawgs now, as the toughest part of the schedule is complete. The team so far has been battle-tested with tough away games, incredible rallies, and unlikely comebacks. The only thing this team is missing is a packed arena to play in.

MSU fans have shown time and time again that they show up for their teams.

The soccer team has seen record attendance numbers this season as has women’s basketball in the seasons prior. With the team performing at an all-time level, the time is now to support this team.

Going into the weekend, the VolleyDawgs will take on Texas A&M Saturday at 3:00 pm and Sunday at 1:00 pm. Sunday’s game will be on the SEC Network for those who can’t attend in person. Attendance is free to the public, making it all that more worth the visit. The time to pack The Griss is now, and this team deserves it more than ever.