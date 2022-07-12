The SEC preseason poll sees Julie Darty Dennis and Bulldogs volleyball ranked fifth in the conference.

MSU volleyball performed exceptionally well during the 2021 campaign. In return, the Bulldogs completed the best season in the program's history. Led by the 2021 SEC Coach of the Year in Julie Darty Dennis, the Bulldogs look to continue their success in 2022.

The Bulldogs finished last season with a record of 25-6 (16-2), and also finished the 2021 season with a 13-game winning streak. Dennis led MSU to their first-ever national ranking along with the program's first appearance in the NCAA tournament against Hawaii.

Dennis and the Bulldogs bring back a total of six starters from last year's team, including middle blocker/right-side hitter Gabby Waden. Waden was selected to the All-SEC Preseason Team in 2021 and has been selected as a member for 2022.

MSU volleyball has much of their talented 2021 squad returning this season, as Dennis and the Bulldogs hope to continue their success in 2022. The Bulldogs kick off the 2022 season August 26th-27th against Notre Dame and Milwaukee in South Bend, Indiana.

Check out the SEC's official preseason poll and preseason team below:

SEC Volleyball Preseason Poll:

1. Kentucky (10)

2. Florida (2)

3. Tennessee (1)

4. Arkansas

5. Mississippi State

6. South Carolina

7. Ole Miss

8. LSU

9. Georgia

10. Texas A&M

11. Missouri

12. Auburn

13. Alabama

SEC Volleyball Preseason Team:

Jillian Gillien (Arkansas)

Merritt Beason (Florida)

Bre Kelley (Florida)

Eleanor Beavin (Kentucky)

Emma Grome (Kentucky)

Regan Rutherford (Kentucky)

Azhani Tealer (Kentucky)

Anita Anwusi (LSU)

Sasha Ratliff (Ole Miss)

Gabby Waden (Mississippi State)

Anna Dixon (Missouri)

Jenna Hampton (South Carolina)

Morgan Fingall (Tennessee)

Natalie Hayward (Tennessee)

Danielle Mahaffey (Tennessee)