T&L Thursday: MSU's biggest what ifs

Joel Coleman

Sometimes the small things change everything. A play here, a signing there or a different result in one single game alters history.

On Thursday's edition of Thunder and Lightning, SuperTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner take a look at four situations that had they gone another way, might have changed the MSU universe as we all now know it.

Before that though, the NCAA has issued a ruling that pushes the door a little further open for there to be a return to college sports this fall. Then later, it's time to crown a champion in the Greatest Bulldog Bracket. Spoiler alert: It's the guy that we all knew was going to win the thing all along.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

