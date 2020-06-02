T&L Tuesday: MSU takes first steps back

It's still about three months before the Mississippi State football season is scheduled to kick off, but Monday was a big step towards getting there as MSU staff members and players began trickling back to campus. In some ways, it's not much. It's only the start to getting voluntary workouts going on June 8 and it'll still likely be weeks before anyone really picks up a football. Still, that light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter and SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner discuss it all.

Plus, our SEC previews begin, starting with defending national champion LSU. Brody Miller of The Athletic joins to give a look at the Tigers.

