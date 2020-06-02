Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

T&L Tuesday: MSU takes first steps back

Joel Coleman

It's still about three months before the Mississippi State football season is scheduled to kick off, but Monday was a big step towards getting there as MSU staff members and players began trickling back to campus. In some ways, it's not much. It's only the start to getting voluntary workouts going on June 8 and it'll still likely be weeks before anyone really picks up a football. Still, that light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter and SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner discuss it all.

Plus, our SEC previews begin, starting with defending national champion LSU. Brody Miller of The Athletic joins to give a look at the Tigers.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

Comments

Other

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What's it like to be a potential first-round MLB Draft pick?

Former Mississippi State pitcher and current Milwaukee Brewers prospect Ethan Small weighs in with his personal experience

Joel Coleman

T&L Sunday/Monday: What will Kylin Hill's 2020 season look like?

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill might be set up for a huge upcoming season.

Joel Coleman

OPINION: If the world were more like sports...

There are no simple answers to today's problems. But a good start might be if somehow, we could make the world a little more like sports.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen issues statement on country's unrest

Cohen joins list of those in sports speaking out

Joel Coleman

Tell me a Mike Leach story: MSU outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier, Jr.

Steve Spurrier, Jr., recounts his first experience learning Mike Leach's offensive style

Joel Coleman

Full Q&A: MSU running backs coach Eric Mele talks Kylin Hill, Jo'Quavious Marks and more

Mississippi State running backs coach Eric Mele talks about how to be a successful running back in an air-raid offense and more

Joel Coleman

Tell me a Mike Leach story: MSU running backs coach Eric Mele

There are plenty of good Mike Leach stories. Mississippi State running backs coach Eric Mele shares one of his.

Joel Coleman

Where will State’s tight ends fit in Mike Leach’s air raid?

Geor'quarius Spivey, Brad Cumbest and Dontea Jones all have track records of being pass catchers and could still fit Mike Leach's pass-happy style.

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: The start of the Jackie Sherrill era

A deep dive into the beginning of one of the most memorable times in Mississippi State football history

Joel Coleman

Air-Raid Superstar? Kylin Hill will have chance to shine in Mike Leach's offense

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill could have his best year yet under Mike Leach

Joel Coleman