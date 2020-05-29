T&L Friday: The start of the Jackie Sherrill era

Long before Mississippi State made a splashy hire by going out and getting Mike Leach, another big-name former head coach made his way to Starkville in the form of Jackie Sherrill. The year was 1991 and the Bulldogs were about to make some noise in the Southeastern Conference.

On today's edition of Thunder & Lightning, SuperTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad along with Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner look at year one of the Sherrill era. A pair of guests also join and relive it all. They include former Bulldog offensive lineman Bill Sartin and linebacker Daniel Boyd.

It's a can't-miss edition of Thunder and Lightning as the boys revisit Sherrill coming to Starkville and shaking things up in such a way it's still felt nearly 30 years later.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner.