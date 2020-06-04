T&L Thursday: True freshmen might get big opportunity under Mike Leach

It certainly seems like opportunity awaits many of Mississippi State football's true freshmen in 2020. Now that head coach Mike Leach has come in, a fresh slate awaits. Are there some young guys who could step in immediately, particularly in the secondary and at wide receiver? It could very well happen.

SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner break down which of the youngsters could break through and where.

Plus, the MLB Draft is next week. Mississippi State has several current players/signees who could hear their names called, most notably current guys Justin Foscue, Jordan Westburg and J.T. Ginn and signees Austin Hendrick and Blaze Jordan. The guys speak with Keith Law of The Athletic to break down where MSU's guys stand heading into the draft.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.