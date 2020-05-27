Cowbell Corner
T&L Wednesday: All-football Rumblings

Joel Coleman

Are you ready for some football?

Supertalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner sure are, and they get Thunder and Lightning listeners in on the fun.

On today's episode, it's another edition of the weekly Rumblings. And today, it's all about football. It's talk of favorite games. It's talk of what a 2020 college season might look like in the stands and in The Junction. How much would you pay for a new NCAA football video game?

Those questions and many more are explored on this football-themed Rumblings edition of Thunder and Lightning. Come for all the gridiron wisdom you could possibly want and continue to fuel your appetite for what's hopefully a glorious return to football this fall.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

