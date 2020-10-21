SI.com
T&L Wednesday: No off week for The Rumblings

Joel Coleman

Another loss means Mississippi State fans have a lot of questions for Supertalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. The guys dive into the mailbag to talk zone defense, quarterback changes and a whole lot more.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

