SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

T&L Friday: Preview, Playmakers and Predictions for Mississippi State-Alabama

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State will look to do the impossible and knock off Alabama for the first time in 13 years. What do the Bulldogs have to do to spring a monumental upset? SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner break everything down.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Other

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowbell Corner Crystal Ball: Predicting Mississippi State-Alabama

The Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa looking for the upset of the No. 2 Crimson Tide

Joel Coleman

How to watch/listen to Mississippi State at Alabama

The Bulldogs face the Crimson Tide on Saturday night

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State remains a huge underdog headed into game at Alabama

The odds see the Bulldogs facing a major uphill climb against the mighty Crimson Tide

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett discusses his group ahead of the Alabama game

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide square off on Saturday

Joel Coleman

Offensive lineman Carson Williams commits to Mississippi State

Williams becomes 21st commitment in MSU's 2021 class

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: Departures continue to mount at Mississippi State

Another three Bulldogs are on the way out

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's Mike Leach hasn't talked to Kylin Hill, but says he heard he's opting out

Leach has said Hill has been unavailable in recent weeks

Joel Coleman

Three more Mississippi State players off the team

A total of seven Bulldogs over the last two weeks have now either moved on, or are expected to do so

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Some departures and The Rumblings

The guys dig back into the listener mailbag

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams on team's mindset and more headed into Alabama game

The Bulldogs battle the Crimson Tide on Saturday

Joel Coleman