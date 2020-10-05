SI.com
Cowbell Corner
T&L Monday: What's true after Mississippi State drops the ball against Arkansas

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State was on top of the college football world last weekend, but on Saturday, the Bulldogs were brought right back down to earth as Arkansas snapped a 20-game Southeastern Conference losing streak with a 21-14 win over MSU in Starkville. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner go over what we learned in Week 2 from Mike Leach’s squad.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

