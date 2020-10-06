SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

T&L Tuesday: Looking at the big picture after Mississippi State's first two games

Joel Coleman

There was one unexpected win. Then there was one unexpected loss. So what does being 1-1 mean for Mississippi State? SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner explain why this odd start to the season shouldn’t set off any warning bells just yet.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Other

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mississippi State's Mike Leach discusses the origin of the term 'Air Raid', complete with siren imitation

The leader of the Bulldogs is credited with coining the term

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach meets with reporters ahead of Saturday game at Kentucky

The Bulldogs and Wildcats face off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday

Joel Coleman

Kylin Hill expected to play for Mississippi State against Kentucky after injury scare

Hill left last Saturday's game against Arkansas early in the first quarter and didn't return for the Bulldogs

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State-Texas A&M game time set

Bulldogs and Aggies are set for an afternoon kick on October 17

Joel Coleman

Air Raid Gets Hog Tied

Bulldogs fall to Razorbacks in Mike Leach's home debut

Joel Coleman

by

Glad2bSEC

T&L Monday: What's true after Mississippi State drops the ball against Arkansas

Breaking down where the Bulldogs stand after getting upset by the Razorbacks

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mike Leach discusses Mississippi State's upset loss at the hands of Arkansas

The Bulldogs fell 21-14 to the Razorbacks

Joel Coleman

by

Mud84

What Mississippi State has to worry about (and what it doesn't) after the upset loss to Arkansas

The good and the bad moving forward after the Bulldogs fell in shocking fashion to the Razorbacks

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State baseball coach Chris Lemonis talks fall ball

Lemonis met with reporters to update the progress of his Bulldogs

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State drops out of national rankings after upset loss to Arkansas

Bulldogs were previously in the Top 20 in both polls

Joel Coleman