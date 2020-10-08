SI.com
T&L Thursday: How does Kentucky match up with Mississippi State?

Joel Coleman

Kentucky has started slowly this season and the Wildcats are coming off a heartbreaking loss in overtime to Ole Miss. With Tennessee and Georgia coming up, the Wildcats are desperate for a win against Mississippi State this weekend. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner take a look at the Cats with help from Jon Hale of the Louisville Courier-Journal and Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

