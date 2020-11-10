SI.com
Cowbell Corner
T&L Tuesday: Mississippi State football sees its first COVID postponement

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State’s 2020 schedule finally fell victim to the Southeastern Conference’s COVID roster regulations and Saturday’s game with Auburn will be tacked on to the end of the season. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner discuss the current situation the Bulldogs are facing.

