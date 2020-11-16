SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

T&L Monday: What does Mississippi State have to do to finish strong?

Joel Coleman

Four games remain on Mississippi State’s schedule and the Bulldogs are at a point where their fans are desperate to see any sign of improvement. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner discuss what Mike Leach and staff could do to turn things around before season’s end.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Other

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MSU sports notebook: Bulldog hoops picks up a signee, golf coach resigns and SEC says football schedules could change

A trio of items from a busy Friday in Mississippi State athletics

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's Marcus Murphy announces he's opting out of playing rest of season

A starting safety, Murphy has been a key piece of MSU's strong defense in 2020

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State men's basketball predicted to finish near bottom of league by SEC media

The Bulldogs will have a new-look team this season

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: No evidence of fraud in The Rumblings

It's another dive back into the listener mailbag

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State women's basketball gets Top-10 ranking in AP's preseason poll

Bulldogs tabbed as country's No. 6 team

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: Mississippi State football sees its first COVID postponement

MSU and Auburn won't be playing this Saturday

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State-Auburn football game postponed as Bulldogs deal with COVID-19

Game rescheduled for December 12

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football notes: Marquiss Spencer honored, MSU-Georgia game time set and more

A lot happened around the Mississippi State football program on Monday

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addresses reporters regarding Bulldogs' COVID-19 situation

MSU and Auburn's game set for this Saturday has been postponed to December 12

Joel Coleman

T&L Monday: What's true after Mississippi State squeaks past Vanderbilt?

The Bulldogs still have many concerns after Saturday's 24-17 win

Joel Coleman