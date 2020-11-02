SI.com
Cowbell Corner
T&L Monday: What's true after Mississippi State is dominated by Alabama?

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State’s offensive problems continue to mount as the Bulldogs could do absolutely nothing against Alabama. How deep do the problems run for the Bulldogs and is there still time to correct them? SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner discuss what was learned on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

