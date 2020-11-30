SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

T&L Monday: What's true after Mississippi State falls in the Battle for the Golden Egg?

Joel Coleman

It was a case of same song, different verse, as Mississippi State played better but didn’t have enough to get a win this past Saturday in Oxford. That of course meant the Bulldogs had to leave behind the Golden Egg Trophy for Ole Miss to claim. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner look at what went down in the Egg Bowl and how the Bulldogs can still finish the season strong.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Other

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mississippi State's Nikki McCray-Penson era begins with blowout win over Jackson State

Bulldogs dominated the Tigers to start the 2020-21 season

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson discusses her victorious Bulldog debut

Mississippi State defeated Jackson State 88-58 on Sunday

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State players Jaden Walley, Austin Williams, Erroll Thompson and Aaron Brule discuss the Egg Bowl and moving forward

The Bulldogs still have two games remaining after falling to Ole Miss on Saturday

Joel Coleman

The Golden Egg goes to the Rebels even as Bulldogs continue to show future has promise

Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 31-24 on Saturday night in the Egg Bowl

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach meets with reporters after Egg Bowl loss

The Bulldogs fell to the Rebels 31-24

Joel Coleman

Cowbell Corner Crystal Ball: Predicting Mississippi State-Ole Miss

Can the Bulldogs win for the third time in a row over the Rebels?

Joel Coleman

SEC to reschedule Mississippi State's football game against Missouri

Bulldogs and Tigers were originally slated to play in Starkville on December 5

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State unveils Egg Bowl uniform

Bulldogs will be wearing a lot of white in Oxford

Joel Coleman

On Egg Bowl Eve, Mississippi State remains a two-score underdog at Ole Miss

Bulldogs and Rebels square off at 3 p.m. Saturday

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State women set for sudden season opener against Jackson State

Bulldogs and Tigers will now play on Sunday

Joel Coleman