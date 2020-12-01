SI.com
Cowbell Corner
T&L Tuesday/Wednesday: Basketball, football recruiting and The Rumblings

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State men’s basketball got its first win Monday and when the Bulldogs take the floor again come Friday, Iverson Molinar is expected to rejoin them. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner look at the early going for head coach Ben Howland’s squad, then talk a busy few days of recruiting before diving into The Rumblings.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

Mississippi State's upcoming signing class continues to alter as Starkville running back Amariyon Howard decommits

Howard originally committed to MSU when Joe Moorhead was head coach of the Bulldogs

Joel Coleman

Career night for D.J. Stewart lifts Mississippi State over Texas State in Bulldogs' home opener

MSU improves to 1-2 this season

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland discusses MSU's win over Texas State

The Bulldogs claimed their first win of the season on Monday to improve to 1-2

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State commit M.J. Daniels announces signing date and other Bulldog football recruiting notes

M.J. Daniels says he'll sign early, plus the Bulldogs get a commitment and decommitment on Monday

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State women's basketball game at Southern Miss canceled

Bulldogs were originally slated to play in Hattiesburg on December 12

Joel Coleman

Former South Carolina wide receiver commitment pledges he's headed for Mississippi State

Rodarius Thomas says he's a Bulldog

Joel Coleman

T&L Monday: What's true after Mississippi State falls in the Battle for the Golden Egg?

The Bulldogs fell 31-24 to Ole Miss on Saturday, so what does it mean for the present and future?

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's Nikki McCray-Penson era begins with blowout win over Jackson State

Bulldogs dominated the Tigers to start the 2020-21 season

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson discusses her victorious Bulldog debut

Mississippi State defeated Jackson State 88-58 on Sunday

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State players Jaden Walley, Austin Williams, Erroll Thompson and Aaron Brule discuss the Egg Bowl and moving forward

The Bulldogs still have two games remaining after falling to Ole Miss on Saturday

Joel Coleman