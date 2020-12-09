SI.com
Cowbell Corner
T&L Wednesday: Mississippi State punches back in recruiting

Joel Coleman

Recruiting is very much like a 12-round boxing match and over the weekend, Mississippi State took some shots. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs started to counter-punch by landing one of the top prospects in the state and locking in some of their longtime commits. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner look at State’s comeback round, then switch to basketball and some high praise thrown to Iverson Molinar following the Bulldogs’ 82-59 win over Jackson State.

