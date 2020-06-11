T&L Thursday: How did day one of the MLB Draft impact Mississippi State?

Day one of the MLB Draft has come and gone and, as expected, there was plenty of maroon and white early in the event. Signee Austin Hendrick was taken with the 12th overall pick of the first round by the Cincinnati Reds with current MSU second baseman Justin Foscue taken two picks later by the Texas Rangers. Later in the night, shortstop Jordan Westburg went to the Baltimore Orioles with the 30th overall selection.

So just how did Wednesday's picks impact Mississippi State? Was it actually a fortunate scenario for the Bulldogs that might possibly keep the door open for a return to MSU by pitcher J.T. Ginn? Is signee Blaze Jordan also now closer to actually coming to Starkville since he still hasn't been taken?

SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner examine it all on Thursday's Thunder and Lightning.

