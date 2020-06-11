Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

T&L Thursday: How did day one of the MLB Draft impact Mississippi State?

Joel Coleman

Day one of the MLB Draft has come and gone and, as expected, there was plenty of maroon and white early in the event. Signee Austin Hendrick was taken with the 12th overall pick of the first round by the Cincinnati Reds with current MSU second baseman Justin Foscue taken two picks later by the Texas Rangers. Later in the night, shortstop Jordan Westburg went to the Baltimore Orioles with the 30th overall selection.

So just how did Wednesday's picks impact Mississippi State? Was it actually a fortunate scenario for the Bulldogs that might possibly keep the door open for a return to MSU by pitcher J.T. Ginn? Is signee Blaze Jordan also now closer to actually coming to Starkville since he still hasn't been taken?

SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner examine it all on Thursday's Thunder and Lightning.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

Comments

Other

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jordan Westburg drafted by Orioles, is MSU's 16th all-time first-round pick

Mississippi State shortstop taken 30th overall by Baltimore

Joel Coleman

Justin Foscue becomes 16th first-round MLB Draft pick in school history

Mississippi State second baseman taken with 14th overall pick by the Texas Rangers

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State signee Austin Hendrick drafted in first round of MLB Draft

Outfielder taken by the Reds with 12th overall pick

Joel Coleman

With MSU in her past, Jordan Danberry focused on making the world a better place

Former Bulldog has multiple long-term goals

Joel Coleman

SEC Roundtable: The biggest stories around the league this week

Sports Illustrated's team site publishers deliver the top stories around the SEC

Joel Coleman

2020 SEC Football Media Days to be held virtually

Event was originally scheduled to be held in Atlanta

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: The first-ever edition of Egg Bowl Rumblings

It's Thanksgiving night in June on today's Thunder & Lightning

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State-MLB Draft primer: Interesting facts, the big questions and more

Most everything you need to know regarding the Bulldogs heading into the MLB Draft

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: Bulldogs get immediate help with transfer Tyrell Shavers

Wide receiver transfers from Alabama to Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

Receiver Tyrell Shavers transferring from Alabama to Mississippi State

Shavers was a consensus four-star recruit out of high school

Joel Coleman