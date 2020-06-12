T&L Friday: MLB Draft results leave MSU baseball in great shape

The MLB Draft has come and gone. In it, Mississippi State saw three current players (Justin Foscue, Jordan Westburg and J.T. Ginn) as well as two signees (Austin Hendrick and Blaze Jordan) taken. All five guys were expected to be picked headed into the event.

Simply put, the draft went as expected for the Bulldogs. There were no surprises. No other signees or current players were plucked, and thus it certainly seems the Diamond Dawgs are going to have a loaded roster come 2021.

On today's Thunder and Lightning, SuperTalk MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's break down what happened in the draft and what the Bulldog baseball team will likely look like in the season to come.

