T&L Friday: MLB Draft results leave MSU baseball in great shape

Joel Coleman

The MLB Draft has come and gone. In it, Mississippi State saw three current players (Justin Foscue, Jordan Westburg and J.T. Ginn) as well as two signees (Austin Hendrick and Blaze Jordan) taken. All five guys were expected to be picked headed into the event.

Simply put, the draft went as expected for the Bulldogs. There were no surprises. No other signees or current players were plucked, and thus it certainly seems the Diamond Dawgs are going to have a loaded roster come 2021.

On today's Thunder and Lightning, SuperTalk MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's break down what happened in the draft and what the Bulldog baseball team will likely look like in the season to come.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

