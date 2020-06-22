Cowbell Corner
T&L Monday: The state flag might end postseason sports at home for MSU

Joel Coleman

It's a polarizing issue, but there's no getting around it. It's time to talk about the state of Mississippi's flag on this episode of Thunder & Lightning.

Last week, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey announced that he was considering not allowing Mississippi to host any SEC championship events moving forward until the state flag, featuring the confederate battle emblem, is changed. That was followed up by a Friday announcement from the NCAA that declared there'd be no more postseason events in Mississippi as long as the current Mississippi flag flies.

So where does this leave Mississippi State? In a bad, bad way. The Bulldogs frequently host NCAA baseball regionals and the first couple of rounds of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. That's gone now, unless the flag changes. 

On today's episode of Thunder & Lightning, SuperTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner discuss it all, plus look ahead at what's going to be an incredibly young MSU men's basketball squad in the coming year.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

