T&L Tuesday: Could Kylin Hill sit out the 2020 season?

Joel Coleman

The state flag of Mississippi continues to be a hot topic. On Monday, it reached a new level when Mississippi State star running back Kylin Hill tweeted that if the flag isn't changed, he's not going to represent the state going forward.

So does that really mean Hill might sit out the 2020 season if the flag isn't changed? SuperTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner look at the situation from all angles.

Also, after several weeks of optimism, the pathway towards a 2020 college football season is getting bumpy. Several schools around the country have had large groups of players test positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). That means quarantines, and in some cases, teams shutting down workouts. We all want it, but is this 2020 season going to even get off the ground?

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

