T&L Tuesday: Could Kylin Hill sit out the 2020 season?

The state flag of Mississippi continues to be a hot topic. On Monday, it reached a new level when Mississippi State star running back Kylin Hill tweeted that if the flag isn't changed, he's not going to represent the state going forward.

So does that really mean Hill might sit out the 2020 season if the flag isn't changed? SuperTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner look at the situation from all angles.

Also, after several weeks of optimism, the pathway towards a 2020 college football season is getting bumpy. Several schools around the country have had large groups of players test positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). That means quarantines, and in some cases, teams shutting down workouts. We all want it, but is this 2020 season going to even get off the ground?

