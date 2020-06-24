Cowbell Corner
T&L Wednesday: A trip down memory lane with the Rumblings

Joel Coleman

There's a lot of negativity in the world today, so it's time to put smiles on faces and relive good times.

On today's Thunder and Lightning, SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner bring you a special edition of the Rumblings. We asked for your favorite MSU moments (along with a few good dad jokes) and you all delivered. 

Come reminisce and laugh with us on today's show!

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

