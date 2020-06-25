Cowbell Corner
T&L Thursday: What do we know about the 2020 Egg Bowl?

Joel Coleman

New coaches, new faces and the 2019 Egg Bowl’s ridiculous ending means that there just isn’t much we know for sure about the 2020 edition of the Magnolia State showdown. SportsTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner attempt to figure out what to expect on Thanksgiving, with some help from SportsTalk Mississippi’s Richard Cross.

But that's not all. Last year, the Arkansas Razorbacks struggled mightily. Under a new head coach, will the Hogs be much improved this season? What exactly is the mood in Fayetteville and can Arkansas surprise everyone? The guys welcome in Nikki Chavenelle, who covers the Hogs for the Rivals network, to break it all down.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

