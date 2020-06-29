T&L Monday: Kylin Hill's Legacy now intertwined with Mississippi history

History happened in Mississippi on Sunday. Legislators voted to take down the state flag that has flown since 1894. All the bill needs is a signature from Governor Tate Reeves and it's done (he's already said he'd sign it).

One of the major factors driving up the urgency to change the flag over the last week was MSU running back Kylin Hill's insinuation that he wouldn't play at Mississippi State in 2020 if the state banner didn't change. Hill's impact was so felt that one representative actually wanted to name the new flag bill after Hill. That didn't happen, but what has happened is that Hill's legacy will forever now be intertwined with the state flag change.

SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner discuss all that, plus take a look at the newest MSU football commitment, Theodore Knox.

