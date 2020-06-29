Cowbell Corner
T&L Monday: Kylin Hill's Legacy now intertwined with Mississippi history

Joel Coleman

History happened in Mississippi on Sunday. Legislators voted to take down the state flag that has flown since 1894. All the bill needs is a signature from Governor Tate Reeves and it's done (he's already said he'd sign it).

One of the major factors driving up the urgency to change the flag over the last week was MSU running back Kylin Hill's insinuation that he wouldn't play at Mississippi State in 2020 if the state banner didn't change. Hill's impact was so felt that one representative actually wanted to name the new flag bill after Hill. That didn't happen, but what has happened is that Hill's legacy will forever now be intertwined with the state flag change.

SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner discuss all that, plus take a look at the newest MSU football commitment, Theodore Knox.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

