T&L Tuesday: A new MSU football commit and an early look at Kentucky

Mississippi State’s November schedule looks totally different this season, with Alabama moving up into October and Kentucky dropping down as the final Southeastern Conference game before the Egg Bowl. SuperTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner explain why winning that game over the Wildcats is imperative for the Bulldogs, plus take a look at another addition to the MSU signing class for 2021.

