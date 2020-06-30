Cowbell Corner
T&L Tuesday: A new MSU football commit and an early look at Kentucky

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State’s November schedule looks totally different this season, with Alabama moving up into October and Kentucky dropping down as the final Southeastern Conference game before the Egg Bowl. SuperTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner explain why winning that game over the Wildcats is imperative for the Bulldogs, plus take a look at another addition to the MSU signing class for 2021.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

