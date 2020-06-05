T&L Friday: A look back at MSU's '98 CWS team

In Mississippi State's storied baseball history, there have been many great teams. The 1998 Bulldogs are up there with the best. The Diamond Dawgs, under first-year head coach Pat McMahon, became the first bunch ever from MSU to advance to the College World Series in back-to-back seasons.

However highlights of that season are scarce. It all happened in an era of college baseball where few games were ever on TV. The internet was in its infancy, so there was no streaming of the games. So in some ways, the '98 team, as great as it was, is kind of forgotten about.

On today's Thunder and Lightning though, SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner dig up the old memories with help from former Bulldogs Brad Freeman and Brooks Bryan.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.