Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

T&L Friday: A look back at MSU's '98 CWS team

Joel Coleman

In Mississippi State's storied baseball history, there have been many great teams. The 1998 Bulldogs are up there with the best. The Diamond Dawgs, under first-year head coach Pat McMahon, became the first bunch ever from MSU to advance to the College World Series in back-to-back seasons. 

However highlights of that season are scarce. It all happened in an era of college baseball where few games were ever on TV. The internet was in its infancy, so there was no streaming of the games. So in some ways, the '98 team, as great as it was, is kind of forgotten about.

On today's Thunder and Lightning though, SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner dig up the old memories with help from former Bulldogs Brad Freeman and Brooks Bryan. 

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

Comments

Other

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

McCray-Penson adds two Bulldogs

Mississippi State adds a pair of players to 2020 signing class

Joel Coleman

The Athletic's Keith Law weighs in on MSU baseball players in MLB Draft

Baseball expert gives take on current Bulldogs and signees who could be drafted next week.

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: True freshmen might get big opportunity under Mike Leach

Could Mississippi State's first-year guys make big contributions in 2020?

Joel Coleman

Prescott pledges $1 million towards improving police training and addressing racism

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott is donating $1 million in fighting for equality

Joel Coleman

by

Ms D

SEC Roundtable: Players return to campus and other notes from around the league

SI's network of writers share news from around the Southeastern Conference

Joel Coleman

Full Q&A: MSU outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier, Jr. talks air raid, recruiting & working for Mike Leach

Mississippi State outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier, Jr. addresses a number of topics

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: The Rumblings are wide open

It's an anything-goes edition of the Thunder & Lightning Rumblings

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State pitchers MacLeod, Bednar pick up national honors

Christian MacLeod and Will Bednar picked up awards from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Tuesday

Joel Coleman

“We are who we are”: MSU receivers are about to be counted on like never before

The numbers of Mike Leach's past insist Mississippi State receivers are about to have big-time numbers of their own

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: MSU takes first steps back

Finally, there are signs Mississippi State football is coming.

Joel Coleman