T&L Sunday/Monday: Can MSU's 2020 roster match Washington State's 2019 production?

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State fans have been talking for months about the numbers new head coach Mike Leach’s air-raid offense will pile up this season. SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner take a look at what Leach’s Washington State team did a season ago, and try to transpose those numbers onto the 2020 Bulldog roster. 

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

