T&L Tuesday: Bulldogs get immediate help with transfer Tyrell Shavers

Monday was a big day for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. They picked up a commitment from the nation's top juco linebacker, Navonteque Strong, as part of the Class of 2021. However, the biggest news came late in the day as wide receiver Tyrell Shavers made the call that he is transferring from Alabama to Mississippi State.

On Tuesday's Thunder and Lightning, SuperTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad along with Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner break down what Shavers brings to the Bulldogs. Is the former four-star recruit immediately the go-to guy in new head coach Mike Leach's air-raid offense?

Plus, SEC season previews continue. On today's show, the boys break down the potential beasts of the SEC East, the Georgia Bulldogs.

