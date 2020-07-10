Cowbell Corner
T&L Friday: Will the SEC move to a conference-only football schedule?

Joel Coleman

It felt like the first move of many on Thursday when the Big 10 announced its teams would be playing a conference-only schedule. What does that mean for Mississippi State and what might an SEC-only schedule look like? SuperTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner try to answer questions that frankly, have no answer.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner.

Former Bulldog pitcher Ethan Small joins 60-man player pool of Brewers

Ethan Small was a first-round MLB Draft pick by Milwaukee in 2019

Joel Coleman

Kylin Hill to receive key to his hometown

City of Columbus planning to honor Hill on July 21

Joel Coleman

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Which Bulldogs/Rebels should've gotten more love on the SI Publishers All-SEC Teams?

Kylin Hill on the Second Team? No Erroll Thompson? Were there any Ole Miss snubs? The guys break down the SI Publishers All-SEC Teams.

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: Will Dak get his deal in the next few days?

A July 15 deadline awaits former MSU quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys if a long-term deal is to get done before this year kicks off.

Joel Coleman

Three-star athlete Kadarius Calloway flips from Mississippi State to Alabama

Calloway originally committed to the Bulldogs late last year

Joel Coleman

A look at how much former Diamond Dawgs have made in their MLB careers

The 11 former Mississippi State baseball players currently on MLB teams' player pools have done quite well for themselves.

Joel Coleman

Defensive lineman Nick Dimitris says Mississippi State among his Top 3

Bulldogs are a favorite for Dimitris

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Anything goes on the Rumblings

Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman take listener questions on all topics

Joel Coleman

MSU's Kylin Hill represented on SI Publishers All-SEC Team

Bulldog senior chosen to the Second Team

Joel Coleman

Joel Coleman

From one former Bulldog to another: Lovings replaces Hudspeth at Austin Peay

Lovings was a former quality control coach and graduate assistant at Mississippi State

Joel Coleman