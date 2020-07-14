Cowbell Corner
T&L Tuesday: What questions would MSU's guys have faced at Media Days?

Joel Coleman

Monday should have been the kickoff of the annual SEC Media Days, but instead we can add that gathering to the long list of canceled events due to the coronavirus. But what would the scribes assembled in Atlanta have asked Coach Mike Leach and the Mississippi State contingent? SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner discuss what would have been the hot topics at the podium for the Bulldogs.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

