Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

T&L Wednesday: The Rumblings has its day at the podium

Joel Coleman

Since Mississippi State’s coaches and players can’t take the podium at SEC Media Days to answer questions about the Bulldogs, SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner will do it for them. The guys answer your submissions about the 2020 season and more.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

Comments

Other

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mississippi high school football and fall sports delayed two weeks

For now, it appears high schoolers in the state of Mississippi will play football this fall after all

Joel Coleman

SEC announces volleyball, soccer, cross country seasons are postponed

The sports are delayed until at least August 31

Joel Coleman

Former MSU AD Stricklin reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has since recovered

Stricklin was Mississippi State's athletic director from 2010 through 2016

Joel Coleman

Former Bulldog Jones reportedly gets big contract extension from Chiefs

Ex-MSU defensive lineman gets four-year deal with Kansas City

Joel Coleman

Sports Illustrated SEC Publishers predict the league's order of finish

Alabama is the favorite, but how does the rest of the conference shake out?

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: What questions would MSU's guys have faced at Media Days?

SEC Media Days in Atlanta isn't happening this week, but what would've been asked of MSU's guys if it had?

Joel Coleman

SEC says it'll wait before making decisions on upcoming football season and more

SEC athletic directors met in person on Monday

Joel Coleman

Where does Mississippi State football stand with some of the top instate recruits?

Bulldogs currently have verbals from four instate high school players in Class of 2021

Joel Coleman

OPINION: It all started with the hike of a leg

For the sports fan in Mississippi, nothing has been the same since the wild finish to the 2019 Egg Bowl

Joel Coleman

T&L Sunday/Monday: What the SEC's scheduling plan should be

Is it possible to still get in a full 12-game football schedule in 2020?

Joel Coleman