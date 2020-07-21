Cowbell Corner
T&L Tuesday: Classic edition – MSU wins a crazy Egg Bowl

Joel Coleman

It was a night the state of Mississippi will never forget and it set into motion a series of events that reshaped the face of football for both Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Enjoy this Thunder & Lightning replay from November 2019 as SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner recap possibly the craziest Egg Bowl ever played.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

