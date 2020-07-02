T&L Thursday: New Mississippi State faces have big opportunities

We’ve talked about the freshmen who could make a big impact for Mississippi State in 2020, and of course, there’s been plenty said about K.J. Costello and Tyrell Shavers. But what about the other junior college guys and transfers that could play a big role for the Bulldogs this season? SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman or Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner have four names to watch.

Then, the guys have a look at former MSU head coach Dan Mullen's 2020 Florida Gators.

