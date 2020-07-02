Cowbell Corner
T&L Thursday: New Mississippi State faces have big opportunities

Joel Coleman

We’ve talked about the freshmen who could make a big impact for Mississippi State in 2020, and of course, there’s been plenty said about K.J. Costello and Tyrell Shavers. But what about the other junior college guys and transfers that could play a big role for the Bulldogs this season? SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman or Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner have four names to watch.

Then, the guys have a look at former MSU head coach Dan Mullen's 2020 Florida Gators.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

