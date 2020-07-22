Cowbell Corner
T&L Wednesday: The Rumblings rumble again

Joel Coleman

It's another edition of the weekly Thunder & Lightning Rumblings and once again, all questions are fair game. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner hit on your questions regarding MSU football and much, much more.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

Mississippi State football's Kylin Hill believes he's set to shine in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense

Hill led the SEC in rushing yardage in the regular season last year and is expected to be relied on more in the passing game now.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football's Kylin Hill gets key to hometown

Hill was recognized in Columbus, Mississippi.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State basketball's Zimmerman promoted

Former Bulldog player has been graduate assistant the last two seasons.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill chosen as one of SEC's best by SI team publishers

Hill cracks preseason Top 10 list of SEC players.

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: Classic edition – MSU wins a crazy Egg Bowl

A replay of the post-Egg Bowl edition of T&L

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State loses an opponent off its 2020 football schedule

SWAC announces it is postponing all scheduled fall football contests

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State announces shift to mobile ticketing

Move being made for convenience and safety reasons.

Joel Coleman

SI All-American candidate breakdown: Mississippi State Bulldogs commit Brandon Buckhaulter

Wide receiver could one day flourish in Mike Leach's Air-Raid offense

Joel Coleman

T&L Monday: How different will Mississippi State's rushing offense be in 2020?

MSU is traditionally a team with a strong rushing offense but that's not the case for Mike Leach's past squads.

Joel Coleman

How does the NCAA's new legislation impact Mississippi State baseball?

Need-based/merit-based aid can now be added without impacting a team's scholarship limit, but it doesn't appear to help Mississippi State baseball that much.

Joel Coleman