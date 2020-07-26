Cowbell Corner
T&L Sunday/Monday: Can Mississippi State's tight ends be productive in the Air Raid?

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's tight ends haven't produced all that much offensively in recent seasons. This year, in an offense where the tight end position really doesn’t even exist, how will those players figure in to new MSU head coach Mike Leach’s plans? SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner examine how the Bulldogs can use those players.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

