T&L Thursday: The annual T&L All-22 rankings

It’s a summer tradition, and it’s finally here. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner set up an early depth chart, then rank the Mississippi State starters by their own confidence in them. Who tops the chart, and who should Bulldog fans be concerned about in 2020?

