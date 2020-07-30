Cowbell Corner
T&L Thursday: The annual T&L All-22 rankings

Joel Coleman

It’s a summer tradition, and it’s finally here. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner set up an early depth chart, then rank the Mississippi State starters by their own confidence in them. Who tops the chart, and who should Bulldog fans be concerned about in 2020?

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/30): Woodruff silences bats of Pirates

Former Mississippi State pitcher Brandon Woodruff had a dominating start against Pittsburgh.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State notes: Mike Leach in a firetruck, a new basketball Bulldog is official and more on new football commit Malik Nabers

A trio of notes from around the Mississippi State sports landscape.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/29): Frazier raises the Jolly Roger

Former Mississippi State Bulldog Adam Frazier's go-ahead homer in the eighth inning lifts Pittsburgh to a win.

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Wednesdays are for Rumblings

It's another listener-driven edition of Thunder & Lightning.

Joel Coleman

Four-star receiver Malik Nabers commits to Mississippi State

Nabers becomes one of MSU's top-rated commits in Class of 2021.

Joel Coleman

SEC Roundtable: Mississippi State's Charles Cross could be breakout star in 2020

Sports Illustrated's SEC publishers take a look at potential breakout stars throughout the conference.

Joel Coleman

Three more former Bulldogs picked to NFL's Top 100 players list

Mississippi State now has five former players on the list.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/28): Renfroe bashes the Braves

Hunter Renfroe blasts two homers to lead Tampa Bay over Atlanta

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: A new basketball Bulldog

MSU men's hoops picks up a transfer from Alabama.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi Governor Reeves addresses crowd sizes at college football games and more

Reeves talked about the issue at a press conference on Monday.

Joel Coleman