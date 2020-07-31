Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

T&L Friday: SEC football releases its 2020 plan

Joel Coleman

It’s been five long months without college sports, and it will be two more before it actually starts, but finally a date has been set for SEC football to return. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner look at Thursday’s massive announcement by the conference as the road back to Davis Wade Stadium looks open.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

Comments

Other

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Possible breakout players for Mississippi State and Ole Miss, plus more

Cowbell Corner's Joel Coleman and The Grove Report's Nate Gabler discuss the hot topics surrounding Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/31): Quiet night for former Dogs

Hunter Renfroe was only former MSU player to see action Thursday.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State (and rest of SEC) to play 10-game, conference-only football schedule this fall

Season now slated to start on September 26.

Joel Coleman

College athletes now can wear social justice statements on uniforms after NCAA approval

Athletes in all sports can wear patches to express views.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/30): Woodruff silences bats of Pirates

Former Mississippi State pitcher Brandon Woodruff had a dominating start against Pittsburgh.

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: The annual T&L All-22 rankings

A ranking of the confidence level in Mississippi State football's starters in 2020.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State notes: Mike Leach in a firetruck, a new basketball Bulldog is official and more on new football commit Malik Nabers

A trio of notes from around the Mississippi State sports landscape.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/29): Frazier raises the Jolly Roger

Former Mississippi State Bulldog Adam Frazier's go-ahead homer in the eighth inning lifts Pittsburgh to a win.

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Wednesdays are for Rumblings

It's another listener-driven edition of Thunder & Lightning.

Joel Coleman

Four-star receiver Malik Nabers commits to Mississippi State

Nabers becomes one of MSU's top-rated commits in Class of 2021.

Joel Coleman