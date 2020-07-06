T&L Monday: Can the last pieces of the Mullen era lead MSU in 2020?

Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen’s influence remains on the Bulldogs and for the upcoming season, there are seven key players on the roster that actually played for the former MSU leader. SuperTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner take a look at the players who represent the final vestiges of Mullen at MSU, and why their success will determine what the Bulldogs are this year.

Also, the guys take a look at recruiting inside the state of Mississippi. Are there any surprises among the state's top recruits? Where might some of those players ultimately end up playing their college football?

