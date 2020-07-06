Cowbell Corner
T&L Monday: Can the last pieces of the Mullen era lead MSU in 2020?

Joel Coleman

Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen’s influence remains on the Bulldogs and for the upcoming season, there are seven key players on the roster that actually played for the former MSU leader. SuperTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner take a look at the players who represent the final vestiges of Mullen at MSU, and why their success will determine what the Bulldogs are this year.

Also, the guys take a look at recruiting inside the state of Mississippi. Are there any surprises among the state's top recruits? Where might some of those players ultimately end up playing their college football?

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

A quick look at MSU football's 2021 recruiting class as of 7/5/20

Need to quickly catch up on where the Bulldogs are on the recruiting trail? Look no further.

Joel Coleman

MSU's Howland eager to get to work with his young team

Bulldogs can begin required summer activities on July 20

Joel Coleman

Cowbell Corner Q&A: MSU associate head coach/nickelbacks coach Tony Hughes on Leach, recruiting and more

Hughes is working with his third different head coach at MSU

Joel Coleman

Imagining five new team names for Mississippi State

MSU will probably forever be the Bulldogs, but what if a change came?

Joel Coleman

Former MSU assistant Mark Hudspeth steps down as head coach at Austin Peay

Hudspeth has had two stints as an assistant at Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State to hold Virtual Road Dawgs Tour starting next week

The annual event to be conducted exclusively online

Joel Coleman

Defensive end Ty Cooper close to narrowing things down in recruiting process

Cooper is a consensus three-star recruit from Louisville High

Joel Coleman

Native Mississippian and longtime coach Tony Hughes says state flag change will "definitely" help in recruiting

Hughes has coached in Mississippi for more than three decades and says he has seen firsthand how the old flag and its history hurt on the recruiting trail

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: New Mississippi State faces have big opportunities

A look at four newcomers that could come through for a big way in the Bulldogs in 2020.

Joel Coleman

Behind Enemy Sidelines: NCAA player empowerment and a less toxic Egg Bowl?

Cowbell Corner and The Grove Report bring you Episode 1 of a weekly video series discussing all things Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Joel Coleman